First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

