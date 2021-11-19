First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $14,299,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

