First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,542 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NEE stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

