First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 640 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 133.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

