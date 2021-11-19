First PREMIER Bank Has $245,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.