First PREMIER Bank Has $4.29 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

