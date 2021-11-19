First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 3.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 5.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

PHDG opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $37.67.

