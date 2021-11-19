First PREMIER Bank Purchases 4,350 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

