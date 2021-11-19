First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

