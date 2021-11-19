First PREMIER Bank Sells 300 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

