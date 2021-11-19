First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSGU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth $33,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 128,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth $101,000.

FRSGU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

