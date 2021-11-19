First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 6,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,330. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $195.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. Analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

