First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the October 14th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC opened at $25.06 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

