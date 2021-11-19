First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. 46,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $35.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

