First United Co. (FUNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 1st

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

First United has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First United to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of First United stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. First United has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

