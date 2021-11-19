Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fiverr International alerts:

47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiverr International and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 31.51 -$14.81 million ($1.48) -112.57 MSCI $1.70 billion 32.36 $601.82 million $8.25 80.66

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 2 3 0 2.33 MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $226.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.95%. MSCI has a consensus target price of $641.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than MSCI.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -19.57% -9.25% -3.59% MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78%

Summary

MSCI beats Fiverr International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.