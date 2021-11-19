FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.31. Approximately 16,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

