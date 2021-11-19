Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

