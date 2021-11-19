Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $18,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.