Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $287,000 in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.33% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $519,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INDL opened at $64.24 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

