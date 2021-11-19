Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $304,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000.

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

