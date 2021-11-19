Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 149,804 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

