Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $4,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 178,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

