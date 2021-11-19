Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,720 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20.

