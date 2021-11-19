Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £171.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £171.90 ($224.59) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £164.85 ($215.38).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR opened at £115.05 ($150.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £20.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.56. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £115.05 ($150.31) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of £136.31.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.