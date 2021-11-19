Font (FONT) Trading 24.9% Lower This Week

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Font has a market capitalization of $823,608.99 and $40,218.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Font has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

