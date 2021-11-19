Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $80.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 447,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,055. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

