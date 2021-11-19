Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $80.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.
Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 447,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,055. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $66.71.
In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
