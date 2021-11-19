Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.96. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

