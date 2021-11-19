Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,713. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $1,077,705. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 126.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forrester Research by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.