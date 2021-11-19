Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,994 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12.

Shares of MA traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,953,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,362. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day moving average of $361.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.