Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $27.96 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 6.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Teck Resources worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 478.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $25.82. 91,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.