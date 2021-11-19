Founders Capital Management Acquires 345 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $114.54. 114,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,776. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

