Founders Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 163,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,398,062 shares of company stock worth $149,686,255 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

