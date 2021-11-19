Founders Capital Management Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Founders Capital Management lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. 62,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,883. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $137.28 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

