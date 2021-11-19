Founders Capital Management Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.83. 86,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

