Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for about 3.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,838. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

