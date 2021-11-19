Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fred’s and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fred’s $1.27 billion N/A -$12.97 million N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.00 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fred’s.

Profitability

This table compares Fred’s and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fred’s N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -4.28% 4.97% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fred’s and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fred’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Fred’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Fred’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Fred’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated approximately 584 retail stores, 348 pharmacies, and 12 franchised stores located in 15 states primarily in the Southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

