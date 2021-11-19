Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in October

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FSNUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

