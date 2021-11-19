Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $48,730.00 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03.

FLGT traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.