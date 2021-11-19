Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70. Approximately 15,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,105,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

