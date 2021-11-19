Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:YMM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.02. 4,302,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,765. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

