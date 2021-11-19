Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.81.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $916.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Funko’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,248 shares of company stock worth $10,307,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

