F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.28. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

