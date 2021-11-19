F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 5.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.72.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

