F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 6,205 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

