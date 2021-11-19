F&V Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $22,995,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 22.4% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,736.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,398.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,395.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

