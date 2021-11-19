FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Natura &Co in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

NTCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

