FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

IMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

IMPL opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.