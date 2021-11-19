FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

