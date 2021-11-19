FY2021 EPS Estimates for Landos Biopharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LABP. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

LABP opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

